Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.