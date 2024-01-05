Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 353,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 301,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Akerna Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

About Akerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akerna by 178.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,966 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

