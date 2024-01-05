Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 353,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 301,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Akerna Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Akerna
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
