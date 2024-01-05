Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 36,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 521% compared to the typical volume of 5,825 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 3,269,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.