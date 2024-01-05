Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 5.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55. 113,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 366,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Alector Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $638.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alector by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

