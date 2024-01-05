Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 23,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 20,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

