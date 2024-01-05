Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 23,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 20,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALYA
Alithya Group Price Performance
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.