AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 136,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

