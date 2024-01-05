Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.19.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

