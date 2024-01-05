Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.