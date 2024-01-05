Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

