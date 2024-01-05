Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.96. 84,913 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,924,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 926.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 112,903 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

