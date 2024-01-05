ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 52,929 shares.The stock last traded at $51.68 and had previously closed at $51.18.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

