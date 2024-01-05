Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alteryx in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Alteryx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.