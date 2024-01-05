AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,338,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 387,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 333,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,179. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

