AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 565 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises approximately 1.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

