AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 41,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 227,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,373 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 324,846 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

