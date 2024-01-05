American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $83.89. 676,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

