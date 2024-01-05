American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 5.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 187,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 145,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
American Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
