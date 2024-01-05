Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.06. 630,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $305.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

