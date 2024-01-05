Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $302.20. 326,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,963. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $305.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average is $259.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

