Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $4.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The business had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
