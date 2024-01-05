Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

