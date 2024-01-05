Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 5th (ALIT, ALLO, AVB, BALY, BYD, CINT, CTRA, CTSH, CYTK, DH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 5th:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alight Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. Societe Generale currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a $143.00 price target on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.