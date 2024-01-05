Analyzing Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $2.61 5.56 First Western Financial $97.63 million 1.86 $21.70 million $1.43 13.27

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Western Financial 8.56% 6.21% 0.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

