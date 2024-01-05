Analyzing Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Arcosa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $2.24 billion 1.71 $245.80 million $5.88 13.34

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 12.88% 6.04% 3.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.1% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and Arcosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Operadora de Sites Mexicanos 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcosa has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

Summary

Arcosa beats Operadora de Sites Mexicanos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

