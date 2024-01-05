Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Position Increased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

AVXL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 985,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,328. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.