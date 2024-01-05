ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $344.72. 394,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.20 and its 200 day moving average is $309.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

