APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.92. 4,262,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in APA by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 927,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

