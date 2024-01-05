APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 1,983,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 487.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.