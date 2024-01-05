Apexium Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $99.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.