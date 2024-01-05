Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

AMAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 2,100,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,453. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

