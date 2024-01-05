Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,097. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

