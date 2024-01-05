Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 5.2%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.49. 1,492,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,056,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

