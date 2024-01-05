apricus wealth LLC Acquires 11,625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.