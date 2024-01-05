Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 2.1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.59). 2,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.67).

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The stock has a market cap of £163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,375.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.