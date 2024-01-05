Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $9.57 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,370 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $20,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

