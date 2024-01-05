Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 185,897 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,897 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.40. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.