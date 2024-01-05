Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,278 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Ares Management worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,200. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

