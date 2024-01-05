Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 967,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 728,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

