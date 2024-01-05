Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

AWH stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

