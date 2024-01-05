Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.93

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.93, but opened at $33.96. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 2,374 shares changing hands.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

