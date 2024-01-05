Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.41, with a volume of 1202642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.76.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4733862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

