Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $39.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 59,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,260. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after buying an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,901,000 after buying an additional 1,294,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,745,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after buying an additional 646,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.