AtonRa Partners Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

