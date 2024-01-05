AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE LMND opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

