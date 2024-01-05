AtonRa Partners Sells 1,495 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

