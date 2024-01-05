AtonRa Partners Sells 2,631 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

