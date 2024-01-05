AtonRa Partners Sells 2,775 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

