AtonRa Partners Sells 6,456 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in LendingClub were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 263,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

View Our Latest Report on LendingClub

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.