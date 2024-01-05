AtonRa Partners Trims Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.