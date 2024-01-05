Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Down 5.4%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 834,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 963,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Atreca Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atreca

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $109,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

