Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Down 5.4%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 834,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 963,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
